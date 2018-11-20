College boss loses confidence vote

A college principal resigned last week following an overwhelming vote of no confidence in him by workers.

A report by the Further Education Commissioner had also highlighted serious failings by City College Plymouth principal Garry Phillips at his previous college.

Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College had a surplus when Phillips arrived.

Under his leadership it moved to a deficit of £8 million in 2016/17.

Yet he grabbed a 31 percent pay rise the same year, making him the fifth highest paid principal in the country.

UCU union members at six colleges are set to strike over pay next Wednesday and Thursday.

They are Bath, Bradford, New College Swindon, Petroc, Croydon and Lambeth.

Some 85 percent voted for strikes in a ballot of 107 colleges, but most colleges didn’t reach the 50 percent threshold for turnouts.

The UCU plans to reballot branches that achieved a turnout of 35 percent or more.