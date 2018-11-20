Four-day unofficial post walkout gets results

Postal workers at a Royal Mail delivery office in Hamilton, near Glasgow, staged a four-day unofficial strike over bosses’ bullying and harassment.

They walked out without a ballot last Thursday. They returned on Tuesday this week “after winning a settlement which satisfies the demands of the members”, said their CWU union.

Workers struck to defend one of their colleagues and each other from bullying.

The union’s Glasgow and District Amal branch said workers had been presented with an agreement to return to work on Saturday morning.

But they voted to stay out. They returned after a meeting with regional and national union officials on Monday.

Postal workers walked out at a delivery office in Tarporley—a village in Cheshire—on Thursday in defence of a colleague.

The strikes are the latest in a string of unofficial walkouts by Royal Mail workers at delivery offices across Britain over bullying and harassment. The walkout in Hamilton is the first to last beyond a day in over a year.

Managers are increasingly pressuring workers to take on extra workloads.

A deal between the CWU and Royal Mail bosses signed earlier this year was supposed to put a stop to management bullying.

But the growing number of walkouts is a sign that despite this workers are getting increasingly fed up.

Speaking at a briefing of CWU representatives last Thursday, CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said, “This union has to make sure that we have the best possible representation—that we challenge bullying in the workplace.”

Several postal workers responded to news that workers in Hamilton were staying out with messages of solidarity. One said, “This is something that needs to be resolved nationally. We sort it nationally or walk away.”

Another asked, “Isn’t it time we put this bullying to bed instead of leaving members to suffer this daily?”

The CWU union has called for a day of protests on 1­ December in defence of Post Offices facing privatisation.

It follows an announcement that 74 major Post Offices are to be franchised out to WHSmith.