The things they say—Brexit chaos special

Issue No. 2631

‘Where are we? To be quite honest...I haven’t got the foggiest idea’

The BBC political correspondent Chris Mason

‘Philip cooked beans on toast—I think I opened the tin’

Theresa May had a rough week

‘The very edge of political collapse’

The Financial Times on Britain

‘Support a woman doing the best she can’

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell backs May

‘We are reduced to obeying rules made by other countries who have shown they do not have our best interests at heart’

Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara resigned over a country being ruled by others without much self-awareness

‘Colonial rule by foreign powers and courts’

Boris Johnson on what May’s deal means for Britain

Who Says?
Tue 20 Nov 2018, 11:45 GMT
