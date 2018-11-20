Northern and South Western rail workers keep up the fight for safety on the tracks

RMT union members on Northern Rail and South Western Railways walked out last Saturday in their long-running fight for safety.

They are fighting against the introduction of more driver only operation (DOO) services.

Bosses want to scrap the guarantee of a second safety-critical member of staff on board all trains.

Workers have been fighting for three years across six networks to stop the rollout of DOO operations and for a safe and accessible transport system.

Workers on Northern Rail are set to strike every Saturday until the end of the year.

And South Western Railway workers are planning one more walkout on Saturday.

Bosses back down after ballot

RMT union rep Ben Frederick has been reinstated after the union began a ballot for strikes.

Ben is a health and safety rep at Paddington depot in west London.

Great Western Railway bosses suspended him following an allegation that he had assaulted a member of the public.

But the RMT said CCTV evidence shows that the train guard was actually the victim of an assault and racist abuse.