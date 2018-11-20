Binyamin Netanyahu could be toppled

Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu could be forced into an early election as demands for a new war on Palestinians grow louder.

Netanyahu was forced to insist there would be no early election after Avigdor Lieberman resigned as defence minister over a ceasefire in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire was declared on Wednesday of last week following a large-scale Israeli assault on Gaza in which 14 Palestinians were killed. Under Netanyahu’s leadership, Israeli forces have also killed more than 200 Palestinians since the start of mass protests in March.

Yet politicians even further to the right than Netanyahu have threatened to pull out of the fragile coalition that keeps him in government.

Hundreds of people have also protested demanding “stronger action” on Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli politics is deeply reactionary. It reflects a society founded on the ethnic cleansing of Arabs and sustained by oppression of Palestinians.

Netanyahu won the last election in 2015 with a racist message. Now he could be brought down by Israelis who want a government even more violent against Palestinians.