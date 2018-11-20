Web firms aid Donald Trump’s racist assault

Technology firms in the US are assisting Donald Trump’s racist assault on migrants.

They are getting their hands on part of the Department for Homeland Security’s (DHS) £340 million budget for data management.

A new report commissioned by organisations including the Immigrant Defense Project found that firms such as Amazon are at the centre of making profit from human suffering.

Amazon Web Services hosts the DHS’s cloud web service.

This includes a software programme used by 5,100 local law enforcement agencies, which Immigration and Customs Enforcement now has access to.

One firm is even developing biometric software to track migrants on journeys through Mexico towards the US.

Some tech companies have promoted themselves as being central to the resistance to Donald Trump. This report reveals they are actually profiting from his racist attacks.