Protest against Tommy Robinson in London on 1 December

Nazi Tommy Robinson has called on his supporters to take to the streets on Saturday 1 December in London.

Full details of the protest had not emerged as Socialist Worker went to press on Tuesday.

In a video posted on Monday night, Robinson announced he was organising a march against the “Great Brexit Betrayal”.

His announcement is another sign of the threat of the resurgent far right in Britain.

It shows Robinson hopes to use the Tory Brexit chaos as a way to grow the far right and build his personal profile.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Unite Against Fascism (UAF) have called a ­counter-demonstration.

Robinson’s protest comes after a year of big racist street mobilisations. They include a march on 9 June when 15,000 supporters of Robinson rampaged through central London.

That was the biggest ­outdoor mobilisation by fascists in British history. The 1 December march could act as a similar focus for fascists and racists across the whole far right.

In a Facebook post Robinson said, “Time to show these traitors in Westminster that they need to deliver a real Brexit so that we control our laws, borders and money.”

Mobilisations

Over the last year, Robinson’s mobilisations in London have pulled together those in Ukip, former English Defence League (EDL) members and the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA).

Robinson’s arrest in May for contempt of court provided an opportunity for the EDL founder to mobilise large numbers on the streets.

And other racists and fascists are increasingly willing to work with him.

Robinson claimed that he’s been talking with Ukip leader Gerard Batten about mobilising for the march.

The “Free Tommy” protests have also attracted white supremacists, such as supporters of Generation Identity, and Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump.

Robinson’s manoeuvring underlines that the most important question now is not whether people voted to Leave or Remain.

The real test is whether activists are out on the streets to oppose the far right.

Tens of thousands joined the national demonstration against fascism and racism in London last Saturday.

It brought together people from across the left, labour and trade union movements and showed the possibility of building a movement that can push the right back.

Anti-fascists and anti-racists must take to the streets in large numbers on 1 December.