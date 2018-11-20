Cops face misconduct hearing over Kingsley Burrell's death

A misconduct hearing for three police officers involved in events leading to the death of Kingsley Burrell in 2011 began on Monday.

Paul Adey, Mark Fannon and Paul Greenfield are alleged to have used unnecessary force in restraining Kingsley and to have lied about the events leading to his death.

If the allegations are proven, the charges will amount to gross misconduct.

Kingsley was detained by police under the Mental Health Act on 27 March 2011. He was forcibly restrained for four hours and 15 minutes, and then taken to hospital.

Police were called to the hospital three days later, where they restrained Kingsley before transporting him to another unit.

In transit an ambulance worker placed a blanket over Kingsley’s head and Kingsley was beaten.

Kingsley was left on his own in a locked room for about 28 minutes.

Discovered

Eventually medical staff noticed he wasn’t moving and discovered he had suffered a heart attack.

He died the next day.

At a previous criminal trial Adey, Fannon and Greenfield were tried for perjury relating to their accounts of events leading to Kingsley’s death. They were found not guilty in October last year.

An inquest in May 2015 found that police had lied in relation to his death.

Kingsley’s family have had indignities heaped upon them.

Three post-mortems were carried out on Kingsley’s body, which his family didn’t get back for 17 months.

They have faced obstructions at every step in their fight to find out what happened to Kingsley and for justice.

