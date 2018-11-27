Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Action day to stop Universal Credit

Issue No. 2632
A Unite Community protest against Universal Credit

A Unite Community protest against Universal Credit (Pic: Roger Blackwell/creative commons)

Activists were set to take part in a day of action against Universal Credit (UC) this Saturday, called by the Unite union.

Events were planned in towns and cities across Britain including Brighton, Southampton, Kent, Liverpool, Sheffield, Norwich and London.

Paula Peters is a Disabled People Against Cuts and Unite Community activist. She said the rollout of UC will lead to “a horrendous jump in the numbers in poverty”.

“Amber Rudd, the new Department for Work and Pensions secretary, said UC is a force for good,” she said. “It isn’t. It is conscious cruelty designed to punish the poor.”

Paula said actions such as those this Saturday can “give people hope that there is a fight being mounted”.

“The message to everybody on 1 December is—we have to put aside our political differences and unite. We need to fight to get UC stopped and scrapped—and to get the Tories out.”

Go to unitetheunion.org for more details
News
Tue 27 Nov 2018, 11:42 GMT
Issue No. 2632
