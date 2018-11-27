GMB backs off from DPD couriers strike

Delivery firm DPD has used legal threats to push the GMB union away from a strike.

Drivers are having their rates cut and the firm has said it will also review rates every six months.

Around 50 workers had been set to strike on Saturday of last week.

The action was also to remember DPD driver Don Lane who died after missing health appointments out of fear of being fined by DPD.

The firm’s lawyers argued that the union was trying to undermine owner-franchisee agreements “with the intent to cause significant financial loss to the company”. This is because drivers are not classed as employees, but as contractors.

The union had previously hinted that the strike, set to be carried out by workers at the firm’s Cambuslang depot in Glasgow, could be replicated at other sites.

Lawyers for DPD wrote to GMB officials, “You are well aware that December is the busiest month of the year for our client.”

The union caved in and told members they would be in breach of their service agreements if they walked out.

It said workers could be held financially responsible for DPD’s loss in earnings.