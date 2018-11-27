Student day of action for Palestine

Students at universities across Britain were set to launch a day of action for Palestine on Thursday this week.

Activists have also lobbied local councils demanding the freedom to criticise Israel.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has called on students to protest over universities’ links to Israeli oppression of Palestinians.

Many universities invest in companies that sell arms to Israel, profit from its occupation of Palestine, or assist in building Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Student activists want their universities to break those links as part of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign.

Students have also protested during visits to university campuses by Israeli ambassador Mark Regev in recent weeks.

Activists demonstrated at City university in London on Wednesday of last week.

Meanwhile PSC campaigners are lobbying councils not to adopt a definition of antisemitism that restricts criticism of Israel.

Many councils are preparing to adopt—or have already adopted—the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition.

This says it may be antisemitic to call the state of Israel “a racist endeavour”.

PSC activists petitioned Tower Hamlets council in east London last week after it adopted the IHRA definition.

The IHRA definition could see council employees victimised or disciplined for calling Israel racist, or for describing the expulsion of Palestinians as ethnic cleansing.

Paul Jonson, an employee of Dudley council, was reportedly suspended for saying “Israel is a racist endeavour” on Facebook.