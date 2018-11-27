Grimethorpe dinner ladies won’t give in

Dinner Ladies and teaching assistants at Ladywood Primary School in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, remain determined to stand up to their head teacher.

The Unison members in the South Yorkshire town have been on indefinite strike against redundancies since the beginning of October.

In spite of rain and bitterly cold weather, strikers have maintained their picket line.

Their slogan remains, “No Dinner Lady Cuts!”

One of the dinner ladies told Socialist Worker, “For years the head teacher told us that she really liked the dinner ladies and the way we kept the children settled at dinner time.

“Then she got us all together and told us that we were all going to be sacked at Christmas.”

Traditions of working class solidarity are alive in Grimethorpe, where the memory of the Great Miners’ Strike of 1984-5 is still strong.

Travel

Reps from Ladywood have been to talk to Huddersfield trades council, Barnsley trades council and Barnsley Momentum meetings.

They are willing to travel to other meetings where they can explain their fight.

Anger has grown at the lack of intervention by Barnsley’s Labour-run council.

The council leader said the council could not intervene because schools set and control their own budgets

The strikers were set to hold a lobby outside the next council meeting on Thursday of this week.

That will mark the 40th day of their strike.

The union has emailed all councillors with details of the dispute and asking them to speak to strikers at the lobby.

Following the lobby the strikers will lead a demonstration through Barnsley to a rally in the shopping centre.

Send solidaritry messages to branchoffice@unisonbarnsleylg.org

Join the council lobby 9.30am, Thurs 29 Nov, Barnsley Town Hall, S70 2TA

Traffic wardens in Camden, north London, plan another strike over pay.

Around 120 Unison union members are set to stage a two week walkout from 6 December.

The traffic wardens—officially known as civil enforcement officers—are fighting for an hourly rate of £11.15.

They’re outsourced from Camden council to private company NSL.

The workers struck for five days in October, and brought the boroughs parking service to its knees.

Traffic wardens’ strikes have won better pay before.

To win, the pressure must be kept up on ­penny?pinching ­outsourcers.