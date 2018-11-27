‘Broken Britain’ tour to call for radical alternative

The “Britain is broken” campaign, an initiative of the People’s Assembly, was set to launch on Wednesday this week.

Speakers included Richard Burgon MP, Lindsey German from the People’s Assembly and Alex Kenny, an NEU education union executive member.

Lauren Townsend from the TGI Fridays strike was also due to speak.

Organisers said, “Austerity isn’t over—in fact it’s getting worse and it’s about to get much worse.

“And it’s not just that life is getting harder either. It’s actually getting shorter.

“Austerity has now had such an impact that life expectancy is in decline.” They added, “The Tories need to be out of office before any more damage is done.”

Following the launch there will be a national speaking tour and building for a national mass mobilisation in spring 2019.

Wednesday 28 November, 7pm, London Irish Centre, London NW1 9XB.