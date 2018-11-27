Reports round-up: Janice Godrich wins vote

Interim results of a ballot among left wing PCS union activists to choose their candidate for assistant general secretary (AGS) were revealed on Sunday.

Results showed that Janice Godrich, who Socialist Worker backed, won the vote among members of PCS Left Unity with 167 votes.

The other candidate, current AGS Chris Baugh, got 139 votes.

The vote indicates support among activists for a candidate who has said she wants to continue the PCS’s national pay campaign.

Left activists now have to unite to build the campaign to smash the Tories’ pay cap.

Walkout for safety on trains

Northern and South Western Railway workers walked out last Saturday, reducing both networks to a fraction of the regular service.

The RMT union members are fighting for an end to driver only operation (DOO) trains. Strikers want a second safety-trained member of staff on board at all times.

The strike last Saturday strike was the last day of action for South Western Railway workers, who have taken seven days of strike since 23 October.

Northern guards plan to strike every Saturday until the end of the year.