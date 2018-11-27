Protests at five sites over ‘inhuman’ work conditions

GMB union members and officials held Black Friday protests at five Amazon warehouses last week against the stress and pressure at the company’s warehouses

An investigation by GMB earlier this year revealed ambulances were called out to Amazon warehouses 600 times during the past three financial years.

Separate figures from the GMB revealed a total of 602 reports have been made from Amazon warehouses to the Health and Safety Executive.

Meanwhile workers in Amazon warehouses report working in agony, not having time to go to the toilet and a heavily pregnant woman forced to work standing.

Amazon workers in Spain, Italy and France struck for 24 hours.