Solidarity with family of Sheku Bayoh in Glasgow

The family of Sheku Bayoh led a 2,000-strong St Andrew’s Day march against racism in Glasgow last Saturday.

Sheku died after police restrained him in May 2015.

A Crown Office investigation ruled last month that there would be no charges against the police officers.

Suki Sangha, chair of the STUC union federation’s black workers’ committee, walked alongside Sheku’s family. Her grandfather, Sikh waiter Surjit Singh Chhokar, was murdered in 1998.

Sangha slammed the Crown Office decision. “The news recently that the nine police officers involved in the death of Sheku Bayoh will not be prosecuted should not shock us,” she said.

“It should cause fury. How many times must we see black communities plead for justice?”

She added, “The undertaking of anti-racist and anti-fascist work has never felt as important and urgent as it does in 2018. The far right are becoming more visible in public life across Britain, Europe and beyond.

“Years of constitutional, economic and political crisis have replaced hope with fear after fear.

“We know that racism is a by-product of capitalism, we know who our real enemy is.”

Sheku’s family was also joined by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, Labour MSP Anas Sarwar and leading civil rights lawyer Aamer Anwar.

Slum housing for refugees

Asylum seekers in Britain are being forced to live in squalid housing.

Just a quarter of their housing meets required standards, according to the chief inspector of borders and immigration.

Accommodation is currently provided by private firms G4S, Serco and Clearsprings.

Social housing providers such as local authorities have refused to house asylum seekers.

Instead they are forced into run down houses with leaks, damp and rodents.

When approached, councils and housing associations turned down Home Office requests to take over asylum housing, a source told the Inside Housing magazine.

The government wants to cut costs.

The housing of vulnerable people should not be left to private firms out for profit.