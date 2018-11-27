Eight days of strikes wins a victory on pay

Workers have declared victory at Street Crane after strikes won them a 3 percent pay rise without strings.

The Unite union members at the crane manufacturers in Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire, struck for eight days in October and November.

The management offered them a 3 percent rise with strings attached.

Workers unanimously rejected an offer that would have seen them receive a £100 lump sum to move to monthly pay. After that, the management backed down and offered them the 3 percent without strings immediately.

The union is now much stronger in the workplace, and the strike has caused a huge backlog of work.

It was great to see a group of workers flexing their muscles—and winning.