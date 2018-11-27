No care from fat cats

Thousands of elderly and vulnerable adults face an uncertain Christmas as their care provider rushes to sell off its council contracts.

Allied Healthcare has contracts with 130 councils and provides care for 13,000 mainly elderly adults in homes.

But it announced last week it was selling off its local authority services, and that councils would have to find alternative care.

It said it couldn’t secure enough finance after 21 December. Bosses blamed regulator Care Quality Commission (CQC), which issued a warning earlier in November about the future of Allied.

It said CQC’s warning had “negatively impacted” the business.

But those who stand to be negatively impacted the most are those who rely on care services and Allied workers.

The outsourcing firm also provides out-of-hours services for the NHS, including 111 telephone services, GP-led medical centres and end of life care.

Its problems are just the latest example of the scandal of privatisation.

When essential services are run for profit, ordinary people suffer.

Allied’s care services shouldn’t now be passed on to another private provider.

They should be brought into public hands, properly funded and run by local authorities.

We need to fight to put the needs of workers and people who use the service first, not the needs of a few rich bosses.