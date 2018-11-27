Reports round-up—Prysmian dispute is settled

Workers at Prysmian Cables in Eastleigh, Hampshire, have voted by 85 percent to accept a new two-year pay deal.

The 162 Unite union members have agreed a 2 percent increase for 2018, backdated to January and an increase of 2.5 percent for 2019.

Workers were originally offered a 2 percent deal from January 2018.

Unite regional coordinating officer Debbie Watson said, “I would like to praise the solidarity our members have shown during this testing time and the big-hearted support they have received from the local community.”

Strikers staged an impressive series of strikes and hit production.

However, they have gained only an extra 0.5 percent in the second year.

More could have been won if the strikes had been boosted by wider solidarity and the bosses had come under more pressure.

Below-inflation pay rises are far too common as bosses make profits from their workers.

Striking together at Luton airport

Cleaners at Luton Airport are due to strike for seven days from Wednesday of next week after a unanimous vote for action.

The Unite union members want an improvement to their £7.83 an hour minimum wage.

Outsourcer Sasse has offered a three-year deal so low that by 2021 workers will still be earning below the £9 an hour Real Living Wage.

The cleaners are set to be joined by striking passenger assistants, employed by Cleece Care Service. They plan to strike for four days from 5 December.

Fight to cure the Doctors Laboratory

Workers planned to protest on Friday this week at The Doctors Laboratory (TDL) Christmas Party.

TDL is a courier service working for the NHS. It does not pay its workers holiday or sick pay because they do not have worker status.

Protest outside the Museum of London from 7pm

Hackney staff say pay what’s agreed

Workers at supported living accommodation in Hackney, east London, are set to strike for five days from Monday of next week.

The 25 Unite union members provide care and assistance to 400 vulnerable adults at Peter Bedford Housing Association. They want bosses to implement a pay deal agreed last year.

Veolia workers say no to rubbish shifts

Workers employed by Veolia Environmental Services in Widnes, Cheshire, have voted 78 percent for strikes on a 92 percent turnout.

The Unite union members are contracted to work five shifts in seven. But drivers are not paid if they work a sixth shift in a seven-day period.

Woolwich ferry may be halted in 2019

Woolwich Ferry workers based in south east London could strike in the new year.

Unite union members employed by Briggs Marine Contractors Limited are voting on action over new shift patterns. They would see big pay cuts due to loss of overtime for weekend working.

Sick policy triggers strike ballot at P&O

Workers at the P&O Dover ferry service are being balloted for strikes over new sickness procedures.

Bosses have imposed a “sickness toolkit policy”, but RMT union members want it withdrawn.