News round up: Cops could have lied about anti-fascism demo

Two West Midlands Police officers have been charged with misconduct in public office.

The charges allege that PC Brent Swarbrick made a false witness statement and that PC Richard Bolton made a false pocket book entry.

These actions are alleged to have happened following the arrest of a man for a public order offence, according to the IOPC watchdog.

The allegations arose from an anti-fascism rally against Pegida near Birmingham International railway station on 6 February 2016.

Both constables were due in court on Tuesday.

US car firms put profits over jobs

General Motors bosses announced this week that the firm will close five plants in the US and Canada in 2019.

They also plan to close a further two unspecified plants in the rest of the world.

The destruction of 14,700 jobs is part of a plan to cut £5 billion in costs by 2020.

UC will mean a hard Christmas

More than 100,000 children live in families at risk of debt and hardship over Christmas because they are waiting for a Universal Credit (UC) payment.

Claimants who signed up to or were moved onto UC after 20 November will not receive any benefit until after the festive period.

This is because of the built-in wait of at least 35 days for a first monthly payment, the Peabody Trust housing association said.

This includes 67,000 families collectively looking after an estimated 116,000 children.

Mental illness cuts hit hard

More than half of all mental health patients who need help in a place of safety are taken there in a police car rather than an ambulance, according to a report published on Tuesday.

Victoria McNally, caseworker at the charity Inquest said, “A high proportion of deaths in police custody involve people with mental ill health”.