The US Secret Service has allocated more than £70,000 for golf cart rentals in South Florida this winter, apparently to protect president Donald Trump.

According to federal spending data, the agency is set to pay a Delray Beach company as much as £72,845 between now and June for an unspecified number of “golf carts”.

So far, Maddox Joines Inc has received £25,312 of the potential total.

How many other, similar contracts have been issued to rent golf carts for the Secret Service at other Trump properties is unknown.

Previous golf cart rentals at Trump’s US clubs have so far cost £236,000. Several Secret Service agents follow Trump in the carts every time he plays golf.

As president he has done that 154 times, or more than 20 ­percent of the days since he took office.

All golf carts used by Trump’s security detail must be modified to go at least 19 mph—about 5 mph faster than a standard non-special ops cart.

Trump’s total golf expenses—including the cost of his Secret Service detail—currently stand at an estimated £65 million.

Over a million of that has been to play golf at Turnberry in Scotland.

The i newspaper ran a story about the resignation of Kate Osamor, Labour’s former shadow international development secretary.

She was accused of misleading the public over her knowledge of drugs charges against her son. But its picture above the story was not Osamor but Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya. It’s almost like black people all look the same to the press.

It’s expensive to party like a banker

Bank of England boss Mark Carney threw a summer party for his staff costing nearly £100,000 complete with a bake-off and fun run, as Britain hunkered down ahead of Brexit.

The Governors’ Day event saw the Bank spend more than £58,000, excluding VAT, on food and drink alone at the annual shindig held in July at its sports ground in Roehampton, south west London.

Carney celebrated with a staff bake-off competition for charity, as well as a fun run, treasure hunt, bouncy castle and performance from the Bank’s choir and band. It cost £95,674, in total.

Carney racked up more than £50,000 in expenses between March and May.

The figures last month showed that Financial Policy Committee member Donald Kohn spent nearly £31,000 on travel including three return flights from Washington to London in the quarter.

It’s not often that the third longest word in English is aired.

Antidisestablishmentarianism means being against the Church of England separating from the state.

Government spokesman Lord Young used it when peers debated the issue.

The second longest word is Floccinaucinihilipilification—estimating something worthless—a bit like the Lords.

Pay rises for rail boss higher than fare hikes

Fat cat rail bosses lapped up a 6 percent average pay rise last year.

At the same time passengers have been hit by news of a 3 percent hike to fares next year.

The pay rise comes from accounts of 13 companies that run Britain’s biggest networks. The highest-paid bosses of private rail-operating franchises earned an average £344,000.

That is an average rise of £20,000—or 6 percent—from the previous year.

The best-paid chief of a rail and transport group was Go-Ahead’s David Brown, on £1.2 million last year.

That is up a whopping 50 percent on a year earlier.