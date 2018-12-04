Socialist Worker
The things they say

Issue No. 2633

‘It’s a tough time’

An understatement from Theresa May

‘Yes, at a human level, because leadership is a lonely place, and that can be difficult. I think that people working very hard and doing their best should be respected’

Jeremy Corbyn, when asked if he had sympathy for the prime minister

You cannot chant in the same slogan cut taxes and build more schools’

President Emmanuel Macron of France confronts anti-government protesters

‘Sounds like a great deal for the EU’

Donald Trump throws Theresa May’s Brexit plan under a bus

‘Rewarding the captain of the Titanic for jumping ship’

Manuel Cortes, head of the TSSA union, on a CBE to Mark Carne, ex-Network Rail boss

Tue 4 Dec 2018, 09:23 GMT
Issue No. 2633
