Solidarity with prisoners over the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to political prisoners and those who have suffered at the hands of the system to show solidarity.

When you write to prisoners, please enclose a stamped addressed envelope so that they can reply.

Brendan McConville

Roe 4 C7604, HMP Maghaberry,

Old Road, Upper Ballinderry,

Lisburn

BT28 2PT

John Paul Wootton

HMP Maghaberry,

Old Road, Upper Ballinderry,

Lisburn

BT28 2PT

For more information on the Craigavon Two go to is.gd/PozCMk

Ross MacPherson

A6791AD, HMP Belmarsh

Western Way, Thamesmead,

London

SE28 0EB

For more information go to is.gd/c20ZZA

Kevan Thakrar

A4907AE, HMP Whitemoor,

Long Hill Road,

March

PE15 0PR

For more information go to justiceforkevan.org

John Bowden

A5026DM, HMP Warren Hill

Grove Road, Hollesley,

Woodbridge

IP12 3BF

For more information go to is.gd/8vdNcT

Naweed Ali

A0531CJ, HMP Frankland,

Brasside, Durham

DH1 5YD

Khobaib Hussain

A0537CJ, HMP Long Lartin,

South Littleton, Evesham,

WR11 8TZ

Mohibur Rahman

A3480AZ, HMP Full Sutton,

Stamford Bridge,

YO4 1PS

Tahir Aziz

A8301DV, HMP Whitemoor,

Long Hill Road,

March,

PE15 0PR

For more information go to mojuk.org.uk/Orphans/brumfour.html and is.gd/2k4mEg