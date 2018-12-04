Solidarity with prisoners over the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to political prisoners and those who have suffered at the hands of the system to show solidarity.
When you write to prisoners, please enclose a stamped addressed envelope so that they can reply.
Brendan McConville
Roe 4 C7604, HMP Maghaberry,
Old Road, Upper Ballinderry,
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
John Paul Wootton
HMP Maghaberry,
Old Road, Upper Ballinderry,
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
For more information on the Craigavon Two go to is.gd/PozCMk
Ross MacPherson
A6791AD, HMP Belmarsh
Western Way, Thamesmead,
London
SE28 0EB
For more information go to is.gd/c20ZZA
Kevan Thakrar
A4907AE, HMP Whitemoor,
Long Hill Road,
March
PE15 0PR
For more information go to justiceforkevan.org
John Bowden
A5026DM, HMP Warren Hill
Grove Road, Hollesley,
Woodbridge
IP12 3BF
For more information go to is.gd/8vdNcT
Naweed Ali
A0531CJ, HMP Frankland,
Brasside, Durham
DH1 5YD
Khobaib Hussain
A0537CJ, HMP Long Lartin,
South Littleton, Evesham,
WR11 8TZ
Mohibur Rahman
A3480AZ, HMP Full Sutton,
Stamford Bridge,
YO4 1PS
Tahir Aziz
A8301DV, HMP Whitemoor,
Long Hill Road,
March,
PE15 0PR
For more information go to mojuk.org.uk/Orphans/brumfour.html and is.gd/2k4mEg