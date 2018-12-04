Far right takes step forward and could make it into government in Andalusia

A far right party has won seats in a Spanish regional election for the first time since the days of dictator Francisco Franco.

It grabbed 12 parliamentary seats in Andalusia, in the south of the Spanish state, on Sunday beating expectations that it would win five.

Vox is anti-migrant and Islamophobic, and it could be decisive in putting together a coalition in Andalusia.

France’s fascist leader Marine Le Pen tweeted, “Strong and warm congratulations to my friends from Vox.”

The Socialist Party has ruled Andalusia for 36 years.

It still won more seats than any other party but received its worse result for decades. The conservative Popular Party came second, though it also lost ground.

Its national leader Pablo Casado said he hoped to put together a coalition in the region with Vox and the centre-right Ciudadanos (Citizens) party.

This also made big gains in the election. Between them, the three parties hold a majority of seats.

Anti-racists in the Spanish state are determined to step up the fight against Vox and to stop other parties making concessions to its lies.