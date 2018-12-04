News round-up - more workers are in poverty, says new charity report

A fifth of the population in Britain is in poverty according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation charity—and some four million are workers.

The charity said poverty for people in work is rising faster than employment, especially among parents.

£50 million for posh grammars

The Tories are handing £50 million to 16 grammar schools while the vast majority of schools face ­ real-terms cuts.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said funding per pupil in England is down by 8 percent in real terms since 2010.

Food fears over benefit rollout

Universal Credit (UC) was set to be rolled out to more areas across Britain on Wednesday. In Merseyside food banks have begun to stockpile donations.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks charity founder Dave Kelly said food bank use was now an “epidemic”.

Children miss out on support

Ofsted has condemned the “national scandal” of children with special educational needs being denied support.

The schools inspectorate said over 4,000 children in England with official education, health and care plans received no support at all in 2017.

That’s five times more than in 2010.