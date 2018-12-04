Defend Karen Reissmann—lobby the Unison union leadership

Supporters of health worker Karen Reissmann were set to lobby a meeting of the Unison union’s national executive committee in London on Thursday.

Unison members are demanding that Karen is reinstated to her democratically-elected union positions.

Karen was elected to the national executive and health service group executive.

She was an outspoken critic of the NHS pay deal that the leaderships of 13 health unions missold to their members.

The Reinstate Karen Reissmann campaign held a launch meeting in Manchester last Saturday.

Activists resolved to gain more signatures for the public statement calling for Karen’s reinstatement.