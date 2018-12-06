Solid picket lines as Camden traffic wardens launch two-week strike

Traffic wardens in Camden launched a two-week strike on Thursday as part of their fight against low pay.

The 120 Unison union members in the north London borough work for outsourcing giant NSL.

Chants of “low pay, no way” rang out on the over 50-strong picket line outside the Regis Road depot. Tom, a Unison member, told Socialist Worker, “We need to fight it to the end, we can’t give in on it.

“If we don’t strike now, we won’t ever get anything.”

The workers are fighting to increase their pay to £11.15 an hour. David, a Unison member, told Socialist Worker, “People feel very strongly about it and that’s why the turnout on the picket line is impressive.”

NSL pays workers £10.20 an hour under three-year pay deal agreed in 2015-16. Around of strikes in 2015 forced bosses to agree to pay workers above the London Living Wage, which stood at £9.75 an hour.

The London Living Wage has increased to £10.20 an hour, but NSL are refusing to pay up.

David explained how spiralling living costs are pushing many workers into poverty. “Housing, energy, food and transport costs have all gone up, but our pay isn’t keeping up with inflation,” he said.

“People are in debt with credit cards and bank loans.”

Tom said that people are relying on working long periods of overtime just to make ends meet. “You need to imagine the stress from always having to work overtime,” he said. “You can’t live on the basic pay.

“In London, it’s next to impossible.”

Afford

Workers have been angered by NSL and Labour-run Camden borough council’s claims that they can’t afford to give them a pay rise. David said, “Camden council took £26 million profit for Camden and NSL made £2 million profit last year.

“They say that the money is ring-fenced for other council services, but what about us who do the job?

“We bring in the money, but we don’t see a share of the profit.”

Tom added, “That’s what’s so annoying. Every day you can see what people bring in, but we don’t see it in our wages.”

Support for the walkout is solid—and is pulling in workers who didn’t strike during the first round of action in October. Jack, a first-time striker, said, “I’ve worked here seven years and witnessed three strikes.

“Negotiations should be the best way, but after the strike in October management came back with an offer that was worse than first one they proposed.”

Workers have shown that they are determined to fight against poverty pay. They will picket daily during the two-week strike and plan a demonstration in Camden this Saturday (see details below)

Tory union laws mean workers have to reballoted after six months. If the Unison national leadership isn’t prepared to defy the law, it should immediately grant a reballot during this round of action.

This will leave management without any doubt that the union is serious about escalating if they don’t give workers a pay rise.

Every trade unionist should join their picket lines, the demonstration this Saturday, and build solidarity for their fight.