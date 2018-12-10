Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

‘Stansted 15’ activists vow to keep up fight against deportations after conviction

by Tomáš Tengely-Evans
Issue No. 2634
The End Deportations activists at Stansted Airport

The End Deportations activists at Stansted Airport

A group of 15 protesters found guilty under terror legislation have vowed to keep up the fight against deportations.

The “Stansted 15” protesters tried to block a deportation flight taking off from Stansted Airport in Essex in March 2017. They were all found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

Melanie Strickland, one of the Stansted 15, told Socialist Worker the charges against them were “completely absurd”. “We were charged with an offence that has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment,” she said.

“And it’s down to the judge’s discretion how to sentence us.”

She added, “They are really coming down harshly on people challenging a contentious government policy.

“We will appeal.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) brought charges against them under the Aviation and Maritime Security Act. This was the first time the terror law has been used against political protest.

Melanie said, “There is certainly a massive clampdown on protest—our rights are not safe.”

The jury heard that the Stansted 15 had “placed the safety of the airport in the likelihood of danger”.

Melanie hit back against the claims.  “The guilt lies with the government and the Home Office,” she said. “They put people in danger when they throw them into immigration detention centres

“They put people in danger at the airports and when they put them onto the deportation flights.”

State 

Windrush scandal flows from Tory racism, not just incompetence
Windrush scandal flows from Tory racism, not just incompetence
  Read More

The flight that the Stansted 15 stopped had on board 60 migrants, who the British state was deporting to Nigeria and Ghana.

Melanie said, “Eleven people on that flight are still in the country and some of them now have leave to remain.”

“Some of the people on the flight were victims of trafficking, so they were clearly in danger of being retrafficked, many into sex or domestic servitude.”

The Tories rely on charter planes with unscheduled take-offs as opposed to commercial flights with other people on them. They want to keep the reality of their racist deportations out of public view.  

Melanie said, “We really exposed a massive scandal about how the government is deporting people who should not be deported.

She added, “That’s why they want to make an example of us.”

Outrage at the Windrush scandal earlier this year put the Tories onto the back foot over their “hostile environment” towards migrants. They are desperate to claw back the ground and push through more racist scapegoating of migrants.

They hope that harsh sentences against the Stansted 15 will help dampen resistance. Anti-racists must show solidarity with them and keep up the fight against deportations and the hostile environment.

Join the solidarity protest outside the Home Office called by End Deportations. Go to Facebook event  Solidarity with the #Stansted15 - protest at the Home Office for details 
If you enjoy Socialist Worker, please consider giving to our annual appeal to make sure we can maintain and develop our online and print versions of Socialist Worker. Go here for details and to donate.
Article information
News
Mon 10 Dec 2018, 19:20 GMT
Issue No. 2634
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.