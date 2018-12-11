Socialist Worker
The things they say

Issue No. 2634

‘100% happening’

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay at 8am on Monday on the on the Brexit deal vote

‘The vote is going ahead’

Michael Gove at 8.30am on Monday

‘The vote will go ahead’

Downing Street spokesperson at 11am on Monday

‘There will be a statement at 3.30pm’

Downing Street spokesperson at noon on Monday

‘The vote will be deferred’

Theresa May in parliament at 3.40pm on Monday

‘It’s entirely ridiculous’

Lord Foulkes in the House of Lords as it stops debating Brexit as it emerges the Commons vote will be delayed

¯\_?_/¯

Everybody else

‘Useful idiot’

Tweet put out by the Institute for Statecraft about Jeremy Corbyn. The “charity” received money from the Foreign Office. The Foreign Office funded its Integrity Initiative with £296,500. This financial year, the sum was due to rise to £1,961,000 to combat Russian propaganda

Who Says?
Tue 11 Dec 2018, 12:37 GMT
