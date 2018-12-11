The things they say

Tweet put out by the Institute for Statecraft about Jeremy Corbyn. The “charity” received money from the Foreign Office. The Foreign Office funded its Integrity Initiative with £296,500. This financial year, the sum was due to rise to £1,961,000 to combat Russian propaganda

Lord Foulkes in the House of Lords as it stops debating Brexit as it emerges the Commons vote will be delayed

Theresa May in parliament at 3.40pm on Monday

‘There will be a statement at 3.30pm’

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay at 8am on Monday on the on the Brexit deal vote

