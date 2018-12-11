Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Batley protest shows unity against racism in West Yorkshire

by Roger Keely, Kirklees SUTR co-secretary
Issue No. 2634
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott joined protesters in Batley, West Yorkshire

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott joined protesters in Batley, West Yorkshire (Pic: Neil Terry)

Labour shadow home secretary Diane Abbott gave a big boost to a rally against racism in Batley, West Yorkshire, last Saturday.

Around 80 people attended the rally organised by Kirklees Stand Up To Racism (SUTR).

The local newspaper, The Press, published a vicious attack on Labour councillor and Momentum supporter Fazila Loonat.

Columnist Danny Lockwood attacked her as “a leading member of an anti-British, communist group that is riddled with antisemitic racists”.

A flood of hate mail and malicious phone calls to her followed.

This is the town where a Nazi assasinated the late Batley and Spen Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

The murder came six months after a nearby march by Nazi Britain First.

If you enjoy Socialist Worker, please consider giving to our annual appeal to make sure we can maintain and develop our online and print versions of Socialist Worker. Go here for details and to donate.
Article information
News
Tue 11 Dec 2018, 14:34 GMT
Issue No. 2634
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.