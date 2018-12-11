Batley protest shows unity against racism in West Yorkshire

Labour shadow home secretary Diane Abbott gave a big boost to a rally against racism in Batley, West Yorkshire, last Saturday.

Around 80 people attended the rally organised by Kirklees Stand Up To Racism (SUTR).

The local newspaper, The Press, published a vicious attack on Labour councillor and Momentum supporter Fazila Loonat.

Columnist Danny Lockwood attacked her as “a leading member of an anti-British, communist group that is riddled with antisemitic racists”.

A flood of hate mail and malicious phone calls to her followed.

This is the town where a Nazi assasinated the late Batley and Spen Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

The murder came six months after a nearby march by Nazi Britain First.