Obituary: Pat Boyle 1942-2018

Pat, who died recently, was an ever-present member of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) in west London and at national events.

Pat was born in Ireland during the Second World War. He came to London and then became part of the fight against the British state’s internment and occupation in Northern Ireland.

He joined the International Socialists, the forerunner of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), in 1969.

He was a hugely enthusiastic supporter of migrant workers and trade union organisation, particularly in the restaurant and hospitality sector. Pat was eternally optimistic about workers’ struggle and was thinking of new schemes to outwit the bosses.

And he was always determined to recruit new people to the SWP and to look forward to the demise of capitalism.

He will be missed by us all.