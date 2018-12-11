Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Supporters of Karen Reissmann lobby Unison union leadership

by Tomáš Tengely-Evans
Issue No. 2634
Karen spoke out against the recent NHS pay deal

Karen spoke out against the recent NHS pay deal (Pic: Socialist Wroker)

Supporters of leading health worker Karen Reissmann lobbied the Unison union’s national executive committee last week.

Unison members are demanding that Karen is reinstated to her democratically elected union positions.

She was a leading critic of the recent NHS pay deal that was missold by the leaderships of 13 health unions.

A Unison member from London told the lobby, “People have been asking, ‘Where is Karen? Why isn’t she at meetings where she should be at?’

“We now know she’s suspended—and being thinking people we’re putting two and two together.

“A couple of months ago there was a massive row about the NHS pay deal, which the unions said was fantastic for people.

“When people got their pay packets, they realised that what they’d been told was in the deal was not there at all.

“In our union Karen made some criticisms and shortly afterwards it appears that Karen was suspended.”

A statement initiated by Unison members now has over 500 signatories in Karen’s defence

The Unison member from London said, “You can’t have a trade union where you don’t have the right to criticise the leadership.

“It’s as if Joseph Stalin was resurrected and is walking through those front doors.”

Activists should get people to sign the solidarity statement to demand Karen’s reinstatement and democracy in Unison.

Sign the statement at bit.ly/ReinstateKarenReissmann and go to Facebook page Reinstate Karen Reissmann
If you enjoy Socialist Worker, please consider giving to our annual appeal to make sure we can maintain and develop our online and print versions of Socialist Worker. Go here for details and to donate.
Article information
News
Tue 11 Dec 2018, 15:55 GMT
Issue No. 2634
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.