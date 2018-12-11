Supporters of Karen Reissmann lobby Unison union leadership

Supporters of leading health worker Karen Reissmann lobbied the Unison union’s national executive committee last week.

Unison members are demanding that Karen is reinstated to her democratically elected union positions.

She was a leading critic of the recent NHS pay deal that was missold by the leaderships of 13 health unions.

A Unison member from London told the lobby, “People have been asking, ‘Where is Karen? Why isn’t she at meetings where she should be at?’

“We now know she’s suspended—and being thinking people we’re putting two and two together.

“A couple of months ago there was a massive row about the NHS pay deal, which the unions said was fantastic for people.

“When people got their pay packets, they realised that what they’d been told was in the deal was not there at all.

“In our union Karen made some criticisms and shortly afterwards it appears that Karen was suspended.”

A statement initiated by Unison members now has over 500 signatories in Karen’s defence

The Unison member from London said, “You can’t have a trade union where you don’t have the right to criticise the leadership.

“It’s as if Joseph Stalin was resurrected and is walking through those front doors.”

Activists should get people to sign the solidarity statement to demand Karen’s reinstatement and democracy in Unison.