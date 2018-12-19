Campaigners win a victory over fracking fiasco

But the area has been plagued by earth tremors since fracking began on 15 October—causing operations to be halted repeatedly.

The largest measured 1.5ML (local magnitude)—the same strength as one of the earthquakes that stopped fracking in Preece Hall seven years ago, also carried out by Cuadrilla.

Fracking works by injecting millions of litres of water, sand and chemicals into geological formations deep underground.

The pressure of the water mixture then releases oil or gas “trapped” in the rock.

Despite the company boasting of an “amazing year”, its share price has tumbled, and campaigners say financial difficulties may be the reason behind withdrawing equipment.

Frack Free Lancashire said that it believes “this removal of equipment may be indicative of potential resourcing issues as investors turn their backs on the fracking industry in general, following a series of bad news stories over the last few weeks”.

There have been 57 earth tremors since Cuadrilla started fracking two months ago, and the seismic events have been increasing in size and frequency.