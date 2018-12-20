Police officer guilty of gross misconduct in Kingsley Burrell case

An internal police investigation into the testimony given by three cops in relation to the death of Kingsley Burrell has proven gross misconduct charges against one officer. The testimony concerned was given at the 2015 inquest into Kingsley’s death.

Paul Adley has been dismissed after it was found he had given a false account of the events surrounding Kingsley’s death. Now he should be tried in a criminal court.

The hearings were held to investigate whether officers had breached standards for the use of force or honesty and integrity. All three were cleared of allegations concerning their use of force.

Kingsley died on 31 March 2011. He was restrained by police at a mental health unit and beaten severely while he had a towel placed over his face. He was then left unattended and unconscious for 28 minutes with the towel still over his face and his trousers around his ankles.

Kingsley’s sister, Kedisha Brown-Burrell, said, “It has been an arduous journey for our family. No family should have an untimely death especially when the death is caused by the police. The conduct of these officers, the disregard of Kingsley.

“The lack of care and ultimately the lying at the inquest, criminal trial and now this misconduct hearing brings the police into disrepute. Losing their jobs is nothing to my one and only brother losing his life.”

Deborah Coles from the Inquest campaigning organisation said, “While gross misconduct by one of these officers has been sanctioned, it is incomprehensible that the excessive use of force by all three officers was not proven.

“The prolonged and brutal restraint of Kingsley was identified and criticised at the inquest as more than minimally contributing to his death. There is too often a disconnect between inquest findings, evidence heard during investigations, and sanctions received.”