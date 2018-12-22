Swansea protest against deportation that could kill

An asylum seeker facing deportation fears for his life if British authorities send him back to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Otis Bolamu, who lives in Swansea in West Wales, was seized in a dawn raid on Thursday.

He spoke to Socialist Worker from his cell in nearby Bridgend. "If the immigration authorities make me go back to the Congo, the government would arrest me and try to kill me," he said.

Yet Otis is still facing deportation as a result of the British state's racist immigration rules. "The immigration came at 4 o'clock in the morning," he said. "They beat at the door I opened it and then they arrested me.

"I think they want to deport me, but they're not saying anything."

He added, "I'm very fearful and not in a good place. I don't know if I'm going to stay here or go to London."

Opposition

Otis was forced to flee the DRC in Central Africa because he was part of the opposition to the authoritarian rule of Western-backed president Joseph Kabila. Otis said, "The president and government don't accept me because I joined the party of opposition."

Kabila, who succeeded his father in 2001, has repeatedly delayed presidential elections for the last two years in an attempt to cling on to power. Otis said, "I was working for the electoral commission in my country.

"The president doesn't like me because he asked me to help with voting card fraud this year.

"I refused, so he put me in prison."

Pressure from mass opposition has forced Kabila to step aside ahead of presidential elections due to be held next Sunday, 30 December. This doesn't mean it's safe for Otis to go back to the DRC.

Kabila is determined that his hand-picked successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, will succeed him as president in the election.

He is the country's brutal interior minister, responsible for the arrest, torture and murder of political activists. As Otis said, "Congo is not good right now, they are killing innocent people."

Otis was helped to flee the DRC and has tried to claim asylum seeker status in Britain in February. He has since worked as a volunteer in the Oxfam shop in Swansea.

"I applied for asylum on the first day I came here," he said. "But now the immigration are saying that I have to go back.

"A solicitor did an appeal, but the court refused."

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) Swansea held an emergency protest in Castle Square on Friday night.

Otis's case is another example of the Tories' racist treatment of refugees and migrants.

Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has promised to scrap the "hostile environment". This would include shutting Yarl's Wood and Brook House immigration detention centres and limiting detention to 28 days.

Anti-racists should demand that Labour goes further and pledges to shut all the immigration detention centres, stop deportations and give asylum seekers indefinite leave to remain.

DRC's history has been shaped by imperialism. Now those same countries shut the door on those who flee the horrors they have helped to create.

SUTR is asking for protests to Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, Home Office, 2 Marsham Street, London, SW1P 4DF. Or you can write to the Immigration Minister, Rt Hon Caroline Noakes MP, at the same address. Otis’s name and ref number are Otis Bolamu, HO-B1980997.