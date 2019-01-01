Supporters demand suspended health worker Karen Reissmann is reinstated

The Reinstate Karen Reissmann campaign is gearing up for a public meeting in Manchester on Saturday, 19 January.

Karen, a health worker in Bolton, is a leading socialist and working class militant in the North West of England.

Karen was suspended from the Unison union’s national executive and health service group executive committees.

She was a leading critic of the NHS pay deal that was missold by the leaderships of 13 health unions.

A statement initiated by Unison members now has over 500 signatories in Karen’s defence.

It said, “We are opposed to disciplinary action being threatened or instigated against individuals or branches for simply expressing a different view from the national leadership.

“Unison needs healthy debate, not the silencing of opposing views.

“If Karen is suspended for having views different to that of the national leadership, her suspension should be immediately lifted.”

If the Unison leadership is allowed to get away with silencing Karen, it will move against other left wingers and rank and file initiatives.

Activists should gather signatures for the statement in union branches and workplaces to demand Karen’s reinstatement and democracy in Unison.