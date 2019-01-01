Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2635

‘A glass of wine and some crisps’

The Daily Mail on how Theresa May celebrated winning a confidence vote

‘Fuelling blue on blue’

Tory Tobias Ellwood says Jacob Rees-Mogg is encouraging the Tory civil war

‘She’s not the leader to rebuild the Tories’ reputation’

The Sun on Theresa May

‘How about those boobs? Wouldn’t you want to f**k her?’

What Donald Trump said about some women while hosting The Apprentice show

‘Rather closed mind’

Margaret Thatcher on Nelson Mandela in 1990

‘The trains are a mess’

An editorial in The Sun

‘It’s no surprise Corbyn’s most popular policy is renationalising’

The Sun continues

‘He will go to prison or become a millionaire’

School report prediction for Richard Branson

If you enjoy Socialist Worker, please consider giving to our annual appeal to make sure we can maintain and develop our online and print versions of Socialist Worker. Go here for details and to donate.
Article information
Who Says?
Tue 1 Jan 2019, 14:30 GMT
Issue No. 2635
Share this article
Related
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.