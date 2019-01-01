Universal Credit claimants forced to beg online to get by

Hundreds of people have been forced to beg for money online because of the Tories’ hated Universal Credit (UC) benefit.

Figures obtained by The Independent website showed a surge in crowdfunding campaigns set up by people on UC.

There are 905 GoFundMe campaigns by UC claimants appealing for donations. This is a 500 percent rise compared to the previous year.

Lorraine Robinson-Moseley from West Lothian in Scotland set up a GoFundMe campaign to help get the deposit for a new home.

“I’ve never thought about doing this type of thing before,” she said. “But it’s got to the point where I thought I can’t have myself and my son homeless.”

The Tories say UC makes work pay. But a Work and Pensions Committee report last month found that UC is a barrier to work for parents.

It found that “some 100,000 households—including the poorest—will receive less for their childcare costs than under the legacy system”.

“Too many will face a stark choice—turn down a job offer, or get themselves into debt in order to pay for childcare,” it said.

And Gateshead GP Mark Dornan told the Newcastle Chronicle newspaper that his surgery sees “at least one person a day where Universal Credit is playing a role in their ill health”.

UC is an attack on working class people and it should be scrapped now.