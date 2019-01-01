Threat of walkout delivers win for victimised postal worker

Postal workers in Bristol have won justice for a sacked colleague by threatening strikes over Christmas.

Royal Mail managers were forced to return delivery worker Barry Barker to his normal duties at Bristol South East delivery office.

Bosses sacked him last October for an alleged “breach of business standards”. They then reinstated Barry but moved him to another office.

The CWU union said managers never explained what this “business standard” was.

Bosses said he had “acted inappropriately” in a meeting where he was not allowed representation—another allegation the union denied.

CWU members at the office felt Barry had been treated unfairly and voted by 86 percent to strike unless he was allowed to return.

Bosses caved in shortly afterwards.

CWU branch secretary Rob Wotherspoon said the victory was down to the “rock solid support and solidarity” shown by Barry’s co-workers in the office.

Some 200 postal workers on the Isle of Man struck for two days last month. Their CWU union said the action was “rock solid”.

The workers are fighting against attacks on their pensions and pay planned by bosses at the Isle of Man Post Office. Bosses called for new talks on the first day of the strike.

But the action continued and CWU leaders said bosses did not address the dispute’s fundamental issues.