The Troublemaker - Cops have secret plot against Kingsley Burrell campaign

Cops are organising in secret against the campaign for Justice for Kingsley Burrell.

Kingsley died after coming into contact with the police on 31 March 2011. A towel was placed on his head for an extended period, he was restrained by police and beaten.

Three cops recently faced an internal investigation into their conduct relating to a 2015 inquest into Kingsley’s death. One of them, Paul Adley, has been dismissed after it was found he had given a false account of the events surrounding Kingsley’s death.

A secret Facebook page was set up following the ruling. It is called “Support for PC Adey” and has 1,200 members.

Many of the supporters appear to be serving police officers.

Posts on the page attack activists from the Justice for Kingsley campaign.

Other posts showed that some group members were planning to hold a counter-demonstration to a Justice for Kingsley demonstration which had been scheduled to take place last Saturday. The posts called on police officers, staff and their families to support “Paul and the boys” and join the counter-protest.

Organisers of the Justice for Kingsley demonstration decided to cancel it, fearing violence.

Their protest was against the return to active service of the two cops who were cleared of misconduct charges in the internal investigation.

They have argued the existence of the Facebook page reveals a secret faction within the West Midlands Police.

“This Facebook group shows West Midlands Police need to put their house in order because there are major issues that are draining trust and confidence,” said Desmond Jaddoo. “If West Midlands Police are baffled over why they met with a wall of silence, it is because of rogue elements of this nature.”

Downton Lord ready to collect expenses

There’s a parliamentary by-election this month in which ordinary voters have no say.

It’s to fill a vacancy among the 92 hereditary peers still entitled to sit in the House of Lords.

Looking at some of the 16 candidates, perhaps it’s best they’re only judged by their peers.

George Reginald Oliver Molyneux Herbert 8th Earl of Carnarvon lives with his countess wife in Highclere Castle on a 5,000-acre estate in Hampshire.

The lavish house with a state dining room, library and smoking room was used as the home of the Crawley family in ITV’s fictional period drama Downton Abbey. The 8th Earl said owning his home has given him “experience of small business”.

Meanwhile Lord Hampton offers “cricket coach at local club” as his CV, while Earl Stockton offers skills in “conversational Spanish and German”.

Lord Biddulph’s election literature runs to just four words, “Always willing to serve.”

Don’t let the Bastards grind you down at Kitley

The entire housekeeping staff at a hotel run by a Bastard have quit in protest at “unacceptable” working conditions. Six workers at the historic Kitley House Hotel left without notice after complaining of poor pay.

The 500 year old, Grade I listed, four-star venue in Devon has been run by its owner Spike Bastard since last year.

Former worker Zoe Corner said, “Be prepared to have no money and make sure you have some good medical insurance. The whole management is a complete joke with no idea what they’re doing.”

lOfficials have wrongly accused 300,000 people of prescription fraud.

They received £100 fines for dodging the £8.80 charges despite being exempt from paying. Altogether, 303,000 were affected—nearly a quarter of the 1.3 million sent penalty notices in the 12 months up to August last year.

Make the bully bailiffs pay up

Bullying bailiffs are flouting laws aimed at stopping them from terrorising debt-ridden families, a report reveals.

But just 56 people have complained through the courts system set up to protect them four years ago.

Two in five people contacted in the past two years over parking fines or council tax say bailiffs pushed the limits of the law, Citizens Advice found.

Hillsborough trial to begin

The trials of two men charged in relation to the 1989 Hillsborough football disaster were set to start on Monday 14 January.

The two are David Duckenfield, who was match commander on the day, and Graham Mackrell, who was secretary of Sheffield Wednesday football club.

Some 96 Liverpool fans died as a result of the disaster, following a crush in pens 3 and 4 at the Leppings Lane end of Sheffield Wednesday’s football ground.

Duckenfield faces 95 charges of gross negligence manslaughter.

There can be no prosecution for the 96th victim of the disaster, Tony Bland.

Mackrell has been charged with an offence involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

Retail workers losing jobs

Nearly a million jobs have been lost in the retail sector since the last Woolworths stores closed their doors ten years ago.

In that time, 112,405 shops have shut in Britain.

That meant some 876,760 workers lost their jobs, according to the Centre for Retail Research.

Tax havens get own coins

Offshore tax havens are to be given permission to design and mint their own versions of pound coins.

Chancellor Philip Hammond reckons the tax scammers in places like Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands need small change.

The Treasury is to let all 14 of the overseas territories produce coins including The Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar and the Falklands.

Pig of the week

A police officer who punched a handcuffed suspect in the face has been convicted of assault.

The man was lying on the floor after being arrested over a burglary when PC Matthew Fitzgibbon hit him. The officer, an acting sergeant at the time, was convicted of assault at Westminster court.

He will be sentenced on 18 January.