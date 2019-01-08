The things they say

‘You do realise that it’s not a documentary, don’t you. Don’t you?’

Tory chairman James Cleverly disproves worries that Ken Loach’s I Daniel Blake isn’t authentic enough about the horrors of the welfare system

‘Why only Lefties could go misty eyed at a movie that romanticises Benefits Britain’

Tory Toby Young is upset that someone made something that’s not about him

‘We must be prepared to junk the white elephants’

Tory treasury chief secretary Liz Truss on HS2 rail

‘Fractious rabble’

The Daily Mail on the Tories

‘Had a Bunsen burner stuck up my arse’

David Cameron’s explanation for why he called the EU referendum—to try and undermine Ukip

‘When I was a kid, there was none of that PC nonsense. The teachers were men, then’

Tory London Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey