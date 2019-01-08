Strike at Northern Rail as Tories give bung to train giant

Guards working for Northern rail struck against the implementation of driver only operation (DOO) trains for the 43rd time on Saturday.

It was the latest strike in the battle by RMT union members to keep safety-critical guard on trains. It came after accounts for Arriva Rail North—which owns Northern rail—revealed the company has been gifted £31 million in what the RMT called “secret extra taxpayer funded payments”.

Arriva Rail North was supposed to get a subsidy from public funds of £537 million since 2016.

In fact the accounts revealed it had been gifted £568 million by April 2018—an increase the RMT said helped it to make profits of £33 million.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said, “I want to pay tribute again to RMT members across Northern rail on this 43rd day of strike action in the week that the company have whacked up fares and have shown that they are awash with passenger cash and public subsidies that would easily fund the guard-guarantee on their trains.”

Strikes are set to take place every Saturday until the end of January.

Not ferry happy about our pay

RMT union members were set to protest at poverty wages on Condor Ferries ships in Portsmouth this Saturday.

Condor is paid by the Jersey and Guernsey governments to operate essential ferry services between Portsmouth and Poole and the Channel Islands.

Its contract is up for renewal this year and the RMT is piling on the pressure for better conditions on board.

Workers are demanding the Living Wage of £9.75 an hour as a minimum rate and union recognition for collective bargaining.

Join the demo 7am-9am, Portsmouth International Port, George Byng Way, Portsmouth, PO2 8SP

Cleaners to hold rally on London Underground

Cleaners on the London Underground are set to rally at parliament on 29 January.

They are demanding an end to outsourcing and job cuts and better working conditions.

RMT union members at outsourced contractor ABM say bosses are planning to cut staffing levels by a third.

Join the Justice for Cleaners demo, 29 January, Old Palace Yard, 5pm, SW1P 3JY. Rally at 6.30pm in Parliament