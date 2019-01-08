Socialist Worker
Join public meeting to defend victimised health worker Karen Reissmann

by Tomáš Tengely-Evans
Issue No. 2636
Many rank and file health workers activists opposed the shoddy pay deal

Supporters of victimised health worker Karen Reissmann plan to hold a public meeting in Manchester on Saturday 19 January.

Karen was suspended from the Unison union’s national executive and health service group executive committees. She was a leading critic of the NHS pay deal that was missold by the leaderships of 13 health unions.

The Unison leadership’s suspension of Karen is part of a broader attempt to quash left wing and rank and file initiatives in the union.

A statement initiated by Unison members said, “We are opposed to disciplinary action being threatened or instigated against individuals or branches for simply expressing a different view from the national leadership.

“Unison needs healthy debate, not the silencing of opposing views.

“If Karen is suspended for having views different to that of the national leadership, her suspension should be immediately lifted.”

Activists should gather signatures for the statement in union branches and workplaces.

Sat 19 Jan, 2pm, The Mechanics Institute, 103 Princess St, Manchester M1 6DD. Sign the statement at bit.ly/ReinstateKarenReissmann and go to Facebook page Reinstate Karen Reissmann
Tue 8 Jan 2019, 12:07 GMT
