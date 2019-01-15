Racist Kent landlord to evict hundreds

Notorious racist landlord Fergus Wilson is throwing hundreds of people onto the street.

Wilson wants to sell his portfolio of some 300 properties by the end of 2019 after his wife was fined.

Judith Wilson was ordered to pay £25,000 in fines and legal costs after she failed to supply hot water to a disabled tenant.

The couple threatened to crash the Ashford property market in response.

Tenants will have just two months to move out of his properties.

“I do feel sad for people who are going to be homeless, it will be hardest for parents with young children, because most landlords won’t accept them,” said Wilson.

Some 90 Section 21 notices—which give tenants just two months to move out—will be issued this week to people living in Wilson’s properties.

Wilson previously tried to refuse to house to what he called “coloured” people because he does not like the smell of curry.

And he has previously kicked out four new mothers.

He said this was over council rules which stipulated boilers in homes with babies must be fixed “immediately”.

“What if you can’t get a plumber? We cannot guarantee the service at the speed the local authority demands,” he said.