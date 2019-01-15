Socialist Worker
Meeting will demand Karen Reissmann is reinstated

Supporters of the Reinstate Karen Reissmann campaign were set to hold a public meeting in Manchester this Saturday.

Karen, a health worker in Bolton in Greater Manchester, was suspended from the Unison union’s national executive and health service group executive committees.

She was a leading critic of the NHS pay deal the leaderships of 13 health unions mis?sold to their members.

A statement initiated by Unison members said, “We are opposed to disciplinary action being threatened or instigated against individuals or branches for simply expressing a different view from the national leadership.

“Unison needs healthy debate, not the silencing of opposing views.

“If Karen is suspended for having views different to that of the national leadership, her suspension should be immediately lifted.”

The suspension of Karen is an attack on democracy.

Campaign meeting Sat 19 Jan, Mechanics Institute, 103 Pricness St, Manchester, M1 6DD.
