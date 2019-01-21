Remastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Victor Jara was assassinated in 1973 by an agent of General Augusto Pinochet’s regime in Chile.

This film interviews, and points the finger at, army officer Pedro Barrientos Nunez, who lives free in Florida despite being found liable for Jara’s death in 2016.

Jara was at the head of a cultural resistance movement to Pinochet’s regime.

The movement had its roots in the New Chilean Song movement which emerged during the administration of socialist Salvador Allende.

He was one of the 40,000 people herded into the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos from 11 September 1973.

The Pinochet regime used the stadium as a detention and torture centre after deposing Allende.

The film does not limit itself to the immediate circumstances surrounding Jara’s death. It examines the role of the US in the rise of the Pinochet regime. Perlmutt interviews some of the people closest to Jara.