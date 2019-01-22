International round-up—climate strikes, Bolsonaro corruption and Sudan revolt

More than 10,000 Belgian school students struck last week to demand urgent action on climate change.

It was their second walkout and follows similar strikes in Australia, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Finland.

The global movement is inspired by Greta Thurnberg, who has been striking every Friday outside the Swedish parliament since September 2018.

There’s set to be a global walkout on 15 March, where tens of thousands of “Fridays for Future” students strike together.

Activists are pushing for action in Britain on 15 February.

Sudan demands president goes

Protests continue in Sudan, north Africa, despite vicious repression, arrests, torture and killings.

The revolt began in December last year over the rise in prices of bread and other basic goods.

But those involved immediately linked the economic demands to the removal of president Omar al-Bashir.

Strikes include action by doctors, teachers, lawyers and pharmacists. The protests are driven by ordinary people’s grievances.

Sudan’s rulers have recently been growing closer to the West by, for example, sending troops to fight in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led coalition.

Last Sunday, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu was permitted by the regime to fly through South Sudan.

Questions over Brazil corruption

Flavio Bolsonaro, the politician son of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, is embroiled in a potential corrupt payments scandal.

Financial authorities found that over £20,000 had been paid into Flavio Bolsonaro’s account in 48 unexplained separate payments.

In a separate incident, he could not explain why almost £1.5 million had passed through the bank account of his former driver Fabricio Queiroz.

Payments were made from the account of Queiroz to Jair Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle.

Flavio Bolsonaro has invoked his immunity from prosecution as a member of the Brazilian congress.

He has previously railed against this measure as a means of corrupt politicians escaping justice.