Sean Rigg cops’ hearing begins

An internal police misconduct hearing of charges against five people who were cops at the time of Sean Rigg’s death began on Monday of this week.

Andrew Birks, Richard Glasson, Matthew Forward, Mark Harratt and sergeant Paul White are all accused of breaching professional standards of conduct.

Sean died on the floor of the holding area at Brixton police station in south London on 21 August 2008.

The hearing heard how four constables were in a police van on the day of Sean’s death.

They restrained Sean and took him to Brixton police station.

The misconduct accusations relate to the accounts that the cops gave to the various investigations into Sean’s death.

Marcia Rigg, sister of Sean Rigg, called for “a fair, transparent and truthful hearing into our beloved brother’s death”.

The five had tried to prevent the hearings from proceeding, arguing that too much time had passed for them to have a fair hearing.

The misconduct hearing is set to be held in public for six weeks.