Media bias is business as usual

Diane Abbott’s disgraceful treatment on the BBC’s Question Time programme shone a light on media bias.

Abbott, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said she was interrupted twice as many times as Tory MP Rory Stewart.

Presenter Fiona Bruce told Abbott she was wrong to say Labour and the Tories are “neck and neck” in the opinion polls.

In fact Abbott was right.

It should be no surprise that the capitalist media ridicules left wingers, women and black people.

The media—not just right wing rags such as the Daily Mail—has targeted Jeremy Corbyn since he was elected Labour leader in 2015.

But this isn’t just about how individuals are treated. There is a bias in the mainstream media in favour of capitalism and the bosses’ worldview.

So Israeli attacks on Palestinians are reported as “retaliation”. Royals are treated like national treasures. It’s assumed there is a “refugee problem”. And it’s reported as “bad news” if profits are down.

Not all mainstream media is the same, but none of it is impartial. It’s dominated by establishment figures who have an interest in propping up the system. But people don’t automatically swallow media lies.

Our rulers put so much effort into pushing their views because they fear ordinary people standing up to them. We should challenge their bias—and the rotten system it defends.