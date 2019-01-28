Nominations at the Oscars respond to #MeToo era

This year’s Oscars will take some living up to the hype.

In the era of #MeToo the academy is keen to show itself as responsive to the movement’s demands.

It’s likely that either Roma or The Favourite will take at least one award between them.

They both feature women in leading roles and have each received multiple nominations.

Despite this, there are no nominations for women in the best director category, even though the last year saw great films directed by women.

Brutal

Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here was a brutal examination of someone suffering post-traumatic stress, and surely deserving of at least a nomination.

Instead Spike Lee is a potential winner for his Blackkklansman.

It’s one of the gaping flaws of the culture establishment that people are recognised when it’s “their turn”, not when they should be.

Mahershala Ali’s performance in the ­yet to be released Green Book is worthy of recognition.

The film is the story of a black classical pianist travelling across the Deep South with a white driver.

Other films are notable from their absence from the awards list.

Steve McQueen’s intelligent action hit Widows teems with originality and great cinematograpghy yet has been overlooked by almost every award ceremony.

Other notable exceptions include the adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel If Beale Street Could Talk by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.